$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,112. Newell Brands has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 488,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

