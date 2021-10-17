$2.88 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.11. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.95. 952,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,666. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.