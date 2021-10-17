$2.88 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.11. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.95. 952,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,666. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

