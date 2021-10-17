$227.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $227.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.50 million and the lowest is $227.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $150.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $899.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 360,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Cohu news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cohu by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohu by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cohu by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 131,854 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

