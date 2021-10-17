2,571 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 in the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.