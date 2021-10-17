27,681 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000.

AIRR opened at $42.15 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

