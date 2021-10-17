$279.09 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report sales of $279.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.69 million and the lowest is $264.04 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $242.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

REG opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,998,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

