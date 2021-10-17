$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $628.99. 349,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $603.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.80. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $633.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,342,288. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

