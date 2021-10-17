$3.35 EPS Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.12. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

NYSE:SNA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,119. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

