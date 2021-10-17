$3.37 EPS Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the highest is $3.85. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $3.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,292.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.4% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.07. The company had a trading volume of 341,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,581. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.29. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

