3,326 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $160.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

