341 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham stock opened at $572.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.94 and a 200-day moving average of $629.79. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $376.20 and a 52 week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.