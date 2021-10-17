3,431,500 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,431,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $760,346,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,280,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $20,939,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $85,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE CLVT opened at $22.27 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

