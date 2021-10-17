3,500 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 376.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,360,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

