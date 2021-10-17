356,142 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356,142 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

HMY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

