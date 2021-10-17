$359.93 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $359.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.80 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.09. 300,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,457. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.84 and a 200-day moving average of $310.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.