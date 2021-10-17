$36.31 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post sales of $36.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.35 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $145.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

OLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 491,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

In other news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,449 shares of company stock valued at $10,200,586 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

