4,157 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,673 shares of company stock valued at $29,701,386 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

