$42.43 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce $42.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $148.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $158.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $339.71 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,025,416. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 49.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.00. 1,292,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.43.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

