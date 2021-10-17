$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce sales of $440,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

INFI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,784. The firm has a market cap of $234.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.