4,717 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.14.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.56 and its 200 day moving average is $525.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.02 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

