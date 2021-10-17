$5.23 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53. Cigna reported earnings of $4.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.05 to $20.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.19 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.19. 1,439,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

