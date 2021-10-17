$5.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.52. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $24.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $289.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.91. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $155.33 and a fifty-two week high of $292.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $82,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

