69,392 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Woodward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 20.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 19.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Woodward stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

