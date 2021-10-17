$715.88 Million in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report sales of $715.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $646.70 million and the highest is $902.70 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $890.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

SMG traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 275,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,388. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.96. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

