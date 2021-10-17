$75.33 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce sales of $75.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $76.14 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $302.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $345.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $358.92 million, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $396.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.61.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.82. 340,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

