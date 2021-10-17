7,510 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 599,220 shares of company stock worth $49,446,401 over the last quarter.

NYSE RBLX opened at $76.58 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.