7,683 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 181.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,492 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

