7,943 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

