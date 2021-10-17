$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.54 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $33.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

TRV stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $111.69 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

