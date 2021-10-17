$810.67 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $810.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $821.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

