$84.23 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report $84.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $84.90 million. Fastly posted sales of $70.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $344.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $345.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $405.73 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $414.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $703,986.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,981,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,939,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,056 shares of company stock worth $4,178,223. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.89. 2,830,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,329. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.14. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

