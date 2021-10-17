860,000 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 860,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,210 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,775,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $37.86. 2,705,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.