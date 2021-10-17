88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 70.5% in September

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,948,200 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 4,661,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,859,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

88 Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

