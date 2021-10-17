8PAY Price Up 11% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $588,905.49 and $961,763.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.