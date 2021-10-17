Abrams Capital Management L.P. Invests $24.79 Million in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,090,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,787,000. Cantaloupe makes up about 0.6% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,739,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

CTLP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 198,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a P/E ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

