Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

