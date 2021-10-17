Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 31.3% in September

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.70.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

