Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 31.3% in September

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
