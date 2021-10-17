Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 143.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.