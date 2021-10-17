Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 50.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $979,140.89 and $376,045.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 50.7% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,154.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.61 or 0.06227373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00298790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.41 or 0.00990123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00085674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00422051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00305566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00275480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004719 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.