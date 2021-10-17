Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Up 4.7%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.32. 11,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 678,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADGI. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.36.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. Equities analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

