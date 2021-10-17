Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.70.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

