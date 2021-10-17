Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.03. Adient posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

