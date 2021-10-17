Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $105,000 in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

AVIR opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -77.02.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

