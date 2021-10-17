Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The stock has a market cap of $793.88 million and a PE ratio of 31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

