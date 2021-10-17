Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 3,369 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $3,923,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $22.18 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.78.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALT. SEB Equities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

