Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 3,500 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLKP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 149.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 371.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE WLKP opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $899.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

