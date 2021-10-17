Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $103,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 816.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 924.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

