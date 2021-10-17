Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000.

Shares of USEP opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

