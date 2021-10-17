Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,132.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 121,968 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $8.72 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

