AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

